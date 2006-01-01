About Us Our Team Our Brand Why Art? Testimonials Press Careers
Call for Art Call for Art Selections Creators-in-Residence Equal Play Nudge Art Shades of Equality Woman Life Freedom
Activations Anti-Sexist Social Club Blog Books Elect Broadly
 
 
 
 

Why Art?

Our work is highly creative, but it’s also informed by solid research.

Learn more about the research we’re putting into practice.

The research
 

Co-Creating Art, Leading Change

Each Nudge Art program and piece is unique, but they all share three common elements. Learn more about our Nudge Art work in classrooms, companies, and communities.

About Nudge Art
 

Our Impact

We’re putting research into practice in creative, collaborative, community-driven ways.

See what that looked like for us in 2023.

2023 Impact Report
 
 
 

Let’s Stay In Touch

We send out a monthly newsletter with updates on our programs, partnerships, and other fun things. We’d love to share with you!

 
 
 